Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 105,102 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,102 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Worthington Industries worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

