Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,658 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,658 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.69% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

