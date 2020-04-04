Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 74,823 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,823 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Zogenix worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $22.26 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Wiggins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

