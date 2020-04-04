GoldMint (MNTP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $187,833.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00001427 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. GoldMint has a market cap of $187,833.00 and approximately $279.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.02610715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201323 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

