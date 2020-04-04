Golos (GOLOS) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Golos coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX. Golos has a market cap of $86,575.50 and $6.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golos has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007007 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Golos Coin Profile

GOLOS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 216,000,085 coins. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain. Golos’ official website is golos.io.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

