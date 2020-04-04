Graft Reaches Market Cap of $119,617.37 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Graft has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $119,617.37 and approximately $19.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00808871 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.