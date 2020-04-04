Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Tops $0.0002

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00340331 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00415406 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017953 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006923 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

