Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $334,560.80 and $1,261.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02625956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00202935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,298,182,743 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,387,742 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

