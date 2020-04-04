GravityCoin Market Capitalization Tops $148,031.05 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $148,031.05 and approximately $955.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.02620845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00204373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

