Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $42.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a market cap of $539.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.18. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.