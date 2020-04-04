Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 79,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

