GridCoin (GRC) Market Cap Tops $927,486.14

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $927,486.14 and approximately $459.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX and SouthXchange. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 430,786,416 coins and its circulating supply is 400,133,384 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

