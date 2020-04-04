GridCoin Price Up 45.1% Over Last Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $1,923.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, C-CEX and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 430,803,007 coins and its circulating supply is 400,149,975 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.