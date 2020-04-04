Grimm (XGM) Price Tops $0.0039

Grimm (CURRENCY:XGM) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a total market cap of $116,339.54 and approximately $1,191.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005318 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000160 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Grimm

XGM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 29,764,700 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.

Grimm Coin Trading

Grimm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

