Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $18.69 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00007100 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, TradeOgre, BitForex and KuCoin. Grin has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $39.70 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000764 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 38,303,160 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinall, BitForex, KuCoin, TradeOgre, Bisq and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

