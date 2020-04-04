Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.58% of Group 1 Automotive worth $29,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 373.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

NYSE:GPI opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.15. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $119.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.