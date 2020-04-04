Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of GFED stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.63. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $131,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $82,164.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,175 shares of company stock valued at $223,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFED. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

