Guider (GDR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $7,335.53 and $140.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.53 or 0.04604773 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009807 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

