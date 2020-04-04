GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. GXChain has a market cap of $27.60 million and $9.66 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00006247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, DragonEX and QBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, QBTC, OTCBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

