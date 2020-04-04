Happycoin Reaches One Day Volume of $2,782.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.01001267 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048411 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000964 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

