Harmony 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.02 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Harmony token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and $41.02 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.85 or 0.04555212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037155 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009963 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.