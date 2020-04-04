Harmony Reaches Market Cap of $12.03 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market cap of $12.03 million and approximately $34.15 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.04823498 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00068881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009650 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003389 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

