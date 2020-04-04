Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 141.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Hasbro by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

HAS opened at $66.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

