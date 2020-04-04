HashBX (HBX) Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, HashBX has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. HashBX has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $293.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.76 or 0.04491045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037250 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009690 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Bitibu and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

