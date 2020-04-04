HashCoin (HSC) Price Up 4.4% This Week

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. During the last week, HashCoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $405,690.17 and approximately $41.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.69 or 0.04706723 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00069562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037101 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003376 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

