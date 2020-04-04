Hashgard (GARD) Trading 13.3% Higher This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $907,702.50 and approximately $66,578.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.02610130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00203834 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.