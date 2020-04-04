Haven Protocol Trading Down 7.7% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $57,927.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,788.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.02125775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.87 or 0.03489355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00600803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00787134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00075643 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00489406 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,156,612 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.