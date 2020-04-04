Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003271 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $55,491.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,151,367 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

