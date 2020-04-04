HBZ coin Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bitlish, Exmo and HitBTC. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $213,633.86 and $23,097.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.04548406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037222 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.