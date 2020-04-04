Head to Head Contrast: Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) vs. The Competition

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is one of 606 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bicycle Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics $13.80 million -$30.61 million -4.86 Bicycle Therapeutics Competitors $2.13 billion $268.38 million 0.18

Bicycle Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bicycle Therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics -221.78% -56.13% -28.45% Bicycle Therapeutics Competitors -2,368.13% -217.09% -31.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bicycle Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics Competitors 6421 17358 33752 1349 2.51

Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 43.39%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.83%. Given Bicycle Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bicycle Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics competitors beat Bicycle Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease. The company's oncology product candidates also comprise BT5528, a BTC that is in preclinical studies targeting EphA2; BT8009, which is in preclinical studies targeting Nectin-4; and CD137, an immune cell co-stimulatory molecule that is in preclinical stage, as well as systemically-delivered activators. In addition, it is developing THR-149, a key immune cell co-stimulatory molecule that is in Phase I clinical trials. Further, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies and organizations to develop programs in therapeutic areas, such as anti-infective, cardiovascular, hematology, ophthalmology, and respiratory indications. The company has a clinical trial and license agreement with the Cancer Research Technology Limited and CRUK; and research collaboration agreement with Bioverativ Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Oxurion NV. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.