Head-To-Head Contrast: Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and Afya (OTCMKTS:AFYA)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Afya and Legacy Education Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $182.42 million 8.70 $39.00 million $0.70 25.86 Legacy Education Alliance $75.50 million 0.04 -$9.96 million N/A N/A

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya N/A N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance -4.46% N/A -16.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Afya and Legacy Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 1 5 0 2.83 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Afya presently has a consensus target price of $30.37, indicating a potential upside of 67.77%. Given Afya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Summary

Afya beats Legacy Education Alliance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing. It also provides Building Wealth program that trains students on how to build and preserve wealth, start or manage a business, and benefit through investing in property; Robbie Fowler Property Academy for teaching investment strategies; Women In Wealth program to empower women with a financial education; Perform in Property program that helps students to achieve level of performance and financial independence they desire; Teach Me to Trade program to learn the core concepts of trading in the financial markets; Trade Up Investor Education that helps students to enhance their knowledge of stock and options trading; and Elite training courses. The company offers its programs through various formats and channels, including free-preview workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

