Head to Head Contrast: Micro Focus International (MFGP) & Its Peers

Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) is one of 214 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Micro Focus International to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Focus International’s competitors have a beta of -3.83, meaning that their average stock price is 483% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A Micro Focus International Competitors -58.81% -94.27% -6.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micro Focus International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $3.35 billion $1.47 billion 2.08 Micro Focus International Competitors $2.11 billion $346.05 million 5.98

Micro Focus International has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Micro Focus International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Micro Focus International pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.2%. Micro Focus International pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 40.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Micro Focus International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 0 5 0 0 2.00 Micro Focus International Competitors 2293 10170 17861 961 2.56

Micro Focus International presently has a consensus target price of $18.19, suggesting a potential upside of 345.71%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 34.96%. Given Micro Focus International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Micro Focus International is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Micro Focus International beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

