Head-To-Head Review: Markel (NYSE:MKL) vs. Unico American (NYSE:UNAM)

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Unico American shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Markel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Unico American shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markel and Unico American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $9.53 billion 1.25 $1.79 billion $38.91 22.29 Unico American $31.37 million 0.96 -$3.17 million N/A N/A

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Markel and Unico American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50 Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markel currently has a consensus price target of $1,191.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.40%. Given Markel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than Unico American.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 18.81% 5.51% 1.59% Unico American -3.94% -2.13% -0.95%

Volatility and Risk

Markel has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unico American has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Markel beats Unico American on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products. This segment also offers contract, commercial, and court bonds; coverage on automobiles or other vehicles held as collateral for loans; coverages for horse mortality, theft, infertility, transit, and specified perils; crime coverage; property and liability package coverage to small and medium sized businesses; accident and health coverage; coverage for legal expenses; and short-term trade credit coverage for commercial risks. The company's Reinsurance segment offers general liability, professional liability, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, environmental impairment liability, and auto liability; property treaty products for catastrophe, per risk, and retrocessional exposures; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and equipment; laminated oak and composite wood flooring; storage and transportation equipment for specialty gas; dormitory furniture, wall systems, medical casework, and marine panels; ornamental plants; fashion handbags; residential homes; and behavioral healthcare, concierge health programs, retail intelligence, and management and technology consulting services, as well as leases and manages manufactured housing communities. The company's Other segment operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

