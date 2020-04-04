HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. HeartBout has a market cap of $54,301.55 and $710.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HeartBout

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

