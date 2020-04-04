HeartBout Price Tops $0.0011 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. HeartBout has a market cap of $58,736.08 and $479.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.02613616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202961 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

