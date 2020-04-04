Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.91 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $129.91 million and $8.89 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.02627645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00203255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph's total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,883,449,291 coins.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

