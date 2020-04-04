HedgeTrade Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00025074 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $490.62 million and $558,339.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007275 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004097 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000506 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046902 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.