Helium Price Tops $0.0203 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Helium has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a market capitalization of $274,051.96 and approximately $20.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005726 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,873,367 coins and its circulating supply is 13,524,987 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.