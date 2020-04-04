Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Helmerich & Payne worth $81,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.