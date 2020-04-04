HempCoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 122.9% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $452,175.01 and approximately $1,508.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,835,948 coins and its circulating supply is 255,700,798 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

