Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,468 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.43% of Herc worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of Herc stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $589.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.18.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.41 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. TheStreet downgraded Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.