HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $168,164.32 and $2,912.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.02608361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00202274 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046913 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,917,989 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

