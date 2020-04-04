Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Hershey were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,552,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hershey by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hershey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,047,000 after purchasing an additional 162,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $139.77 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares in the company, valued at $26,682,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

