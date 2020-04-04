HEX (HEX) Reaches Market Cap of $51.38 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, HEX has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $51.38 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00070432 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00343702 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000926 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047082 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009012 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012636 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001635 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 123,047,568,426 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,347,755,127 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

