HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will post sales of $90.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. HighPoint Resources reported sales of $101.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year sales of $364.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $369.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $297.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 29.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

NYSE HPR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

