Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $959,209.59 and $1,811.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.02630494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00203789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

