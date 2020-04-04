HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of HMS worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMSY. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

