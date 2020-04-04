HOLD Hits Market Capitalization of $136,165.56 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 508.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded 66.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $136,165.56 and $62.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.14 or 0.02627751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00204326 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 53% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

