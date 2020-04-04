Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSE:HEP opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $30.61.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 53,073 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

