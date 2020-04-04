HollyWoodCoin Market Capitalization Tops $3,168.80 (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 94.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. HollyWoodCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,168.80 and approximately $16.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded 112.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About HollyWoodCoin

HWC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin.

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

